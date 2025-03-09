Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 1.4% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.2% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of AMD opened at $100.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.89 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

