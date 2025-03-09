Amundi Has $359.81 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Amundi boosted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 194.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,087 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $359,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
NYSE:SPOT opened at $531.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $249.58 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.67. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27 and a beta of 1.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Analysis on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.