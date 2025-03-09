Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 159.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

