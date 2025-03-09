Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,248 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $891.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $542.01 and a 1 year high of $1,064.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $950.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.52. The firm has a market cap of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.