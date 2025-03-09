Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of companies specializing in products and services designed to protect digital systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These investments allow individuals to participate in the growth of the digital security industry, which is increasingly vital as more aspects of business and life become interconnected online. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $173.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,359,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,604,490. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $14.23 on Friday, hitting $333.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,865,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,156. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $387.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.05. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.37. 10,145,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,892,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

