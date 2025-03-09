Intellectus Partners LLC Invests $753,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,569,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,268 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,236,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Bradyco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

