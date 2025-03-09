Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Finally, Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

