Miramar Capital LLC Acquires 61,199 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Miramar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 666.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,199 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

