M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Makes New $1.54 Million Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $707.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $696.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $851.05. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

