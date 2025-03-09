Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

