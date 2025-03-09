Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10,506 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,004 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 101.2% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 34.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Griffin Securities downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,149.13. The trade was a 52.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

