Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $150,444,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,672,000 after buying an additional 3,410,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,682,000 after buying an additional 2,363,988 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

