Naviter Wealth LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

