Blue Chip Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares in well-established, financially stable companies with a long history of reliable performance, often paying regular dividends. They are typically leaders in their industries and are considered less volatile, making them popular choices for long-term investors seeking steady returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

KRMN traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 533,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,306. Karman has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,593. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 13,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,101. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.94.

