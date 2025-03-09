OFI Invest Asset Management Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $32,612,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,473,571,000 after buying an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research upgraded Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $950.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $841.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total transaction of $2,609,586.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

