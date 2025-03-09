Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,650 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. The trade was a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.78.

Prologis Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.97. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

