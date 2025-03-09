Alpha Omega Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after buying an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $886,299,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,183,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,799,000 after buying an additional 1,029,893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

