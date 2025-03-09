Naviter Wealth LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.