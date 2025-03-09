PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 216,425 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $179,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

