BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 209.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,164 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $22.74 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

