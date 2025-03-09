Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil
In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Exxon Mobil Stock Performance
NYSE:XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
