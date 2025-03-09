Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,709,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $84,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $121.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

