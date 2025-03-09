SLT Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 2,736 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SLT Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

PEP opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

