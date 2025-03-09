Tilson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 355,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,595,000 after buying an additional 56,328 shares during the last quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,390,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.21. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.