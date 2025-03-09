Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Sells 214 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,009 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock worth $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $449.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $439.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.15. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total transaction of $403,172.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.81.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

