Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 601 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,659,000 after purchasing an additional 948,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

