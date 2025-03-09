Axis Wealth Partners LLC Invests $282,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,196,000 after buying an additional 70,333 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,663,000 after acquiring an additional 91,860 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $262.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $271.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

