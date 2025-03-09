Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

