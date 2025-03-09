Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 526 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Swedbank AB grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,950,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,246,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,514,000 after acquiring an additional 46,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.61.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $96.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

