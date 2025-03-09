HM Payson & Co. Sells 234 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.26 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

