Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.72 and a 200-day moving average of $174.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.12 and a 12 month high of $182.38.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.