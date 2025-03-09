OFI Invest Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 625,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $315,220,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,471,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,635 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,750,000 after buying an additional 1,173,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $69.26.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

