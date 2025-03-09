OFI Invest Asset Management Takes $17.22 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 59,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $330.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.49. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,757.08. This trade represents a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

