Barings LLC Has $7.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Barings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

