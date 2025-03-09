Strategic Equity Management Acquires 5,919 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.9% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

