BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,336 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,773,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,747 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 115.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,396,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,333,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,860,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

