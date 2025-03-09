Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,848 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

