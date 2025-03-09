BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,575 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH opened at $126.40 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

