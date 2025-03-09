Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Arete Research upgraded Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

