Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 4,905 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.1% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $11,253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 806,955 shares in the company, valued at $30,268,882.05. This trade represents a 27.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $29,370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,171,641 shares of company stock worth $149,567,157. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.