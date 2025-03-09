Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 106,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $247.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.