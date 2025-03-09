Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 106,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 46,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.28.
Veeva Systems Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $247.10 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.25 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.21. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.
Veeva Systems Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
