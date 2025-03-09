Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,542.32 ($45.77) and traded as low as GBX 2,730 ($35.28). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,765 ($35.73), with a volume of 9,225 shares traded.
Bioventix Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,059.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,524.75. The stock has a market cap of £144.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.35.
About Bioventix
Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bioventix
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.