Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,542.32 ($45.77) and traded as low as GBX 2,730 ($35.28). Bioventix shares last traded at GBX 2,765 ($35.73), with a volume of 9,225 shares traded.

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,059.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,524.75. The stock has a market cap of £144.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.35.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

