Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases 5,790 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

