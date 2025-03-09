12,167 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,167 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,696,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,907,000 after buying an additional 448,189 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 21,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.33.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.88 and a 52-week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

