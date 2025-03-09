Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,226 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 86.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 74.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,775,000 after buying an additional 150,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $88.00 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $82.31 and a 1 year high of $115.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

