Argentarii LLC Invests $384,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Argentarii LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,855,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,613,960,000 after purchasing an additional 746,806 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,892,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,881,280,000 after purchasing an additional 410,460 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,200,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,610,645,000 after purchasing an additional 573,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Up 2.3 %

CVX stock opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.08 and a 200-day moving average of $151.73. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

