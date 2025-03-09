Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,520. The trade was a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.86 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

