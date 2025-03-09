Kendall Capital Management Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $283.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.99 and a 200-day moving average of $289.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

