Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 402 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.
State Street Price Performance
Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
State Street Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.
Insider Transactions at State Street
In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT
About State Street
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than State Street
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.