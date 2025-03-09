Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 402 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in State Street were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Price Performance

Shares of State Street stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.89%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STT

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.