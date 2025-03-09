Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as low as $2.49. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 2,300 shares changing hands.
Bonterra Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The firm has a market cap of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
